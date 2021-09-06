News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

Last updated on: September 06, 2021 19:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 5 of the fourth Test between England and India, at The Oval, on Sunday.

India pacer Shardul Thakur celebrates dismissing England opener Rory Burns during the morning session on Day 5 of the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on Monday.

IMAGE: India pacer Shardul Thakur celebrates dismissing England opener Rory Burns during the morning session on Day 5 of the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on Monday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England opener Haseeb Hameed adopted an ultra-defensive approach in the first session to guide England to 131 for 2 at lunch, in pursuit of a tough target of 368, on the final day of the fourth Test, at the Kia Oval, on Monday.

 

Hameed (batting on 62) added only 19 runs to his overnight score, as England lost Rory Burns (50) and Dawid Malan (5) during the session, in which they added just 54 runs to their total of 77 without loss on Day 4.

Haseeb Hameed celebrates getting to 50.

IMAGE: Haseeb Hameed celebrates getting to 50. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A maximum of 63 overs are left in the game and England need to score 237 runs. How they do it primarily depends on skipper Joe Root’s batting in the next two sessions. He was unbeaten on 8 at the break.

Ravindra Jadeja (0-21) is getting some turn and England will have a tough time scoring the required runs, at a rate of 3.76 per over.

India's players appeal for leg before wicket against Dawid Malan.

IMAGE: India's players appeal for leg before wicket against Dawid Malan. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The visitors are certainly in the driver's seat, having already snared two wickets and Hameed's defensive approach.

Had Mohammed Siraj not dropped an easy catch from the opener, when he was on 56, at mid-on, off the bowling of Jadeja, India would have been well-placed.

Shardul Thakur (1-15), who was disappointing in the first innings, provided the breakthrough in the 41st over after a partnership of 100 runs between Burns and Malan, the first against India in the fourth innings in 58 years.

Thakur bowled one fuller and it moved a shade away, taking the outside edge of the Burns's bat as he squared up.

Dawid Malan makes a vain attempt to make his ground following Mayank Agarwal's throw to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and is run-out.

IMAGE: Dawid Malan makes a vain attempt to make his ground following Mayank Agarwal's throw to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and is run-out. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Malan was looking solid in defence till Hameed misjudged a single, tapping a Jadeja delivery to short cover, where substitute fielder Mayank Agarwal picked and threw in one action to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who whipped off the bails. Malan was short of his ground, much to the joy of the Indians.

Hameed, who is nicknamed Baby Boycs after Geoffrey Boycott for his stodgy batting, was not even ready to dispatch the loose half volleys to the boundary, as only six fours were hit by him so far.

It all depends on how long Root waits before deciding to down shutters or go for the target, which will also help India to make some decisive inroads.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahane's slump not a concern yet for Team India
Rahane's slump not a concern yet for Team India
Good enough wicket to chase down 368, says Woakes
Good enough wicket to chase down 368, says Woakes
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
'Boys were distracted but did well to focus on Day 4'
Mr 360 is Here!
Mr 360 is Here!
Will selectors go with Varun or Chahar for WT20?
Will selectors go with Varun or Chahar for WT20?
Danger of Af terror coming to Russia, India: Envoy
Danger of Af terror coming to Russia, India: Envoy
Allow 2nd Covishield jab after 4 weeks: HC to Centre
Allow 2nd Covishield jab after 4 weeks: HC to Centre

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Mr 360 is Here!

Mr 360 is Here!

India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target

India have never lost a Test after setting 368 target

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances