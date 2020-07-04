News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: The one exercise Virat Kohli loves most!

SEE: The one exercise Virat Kohli loves most!

By Rediff Cricket
July 04, 2020 13:29 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli works out. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

And he has just let out the secret behind his well-chiselled body by sharing his favourite exercise with fans.

 

 

 

'If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do every day, this would be it. Love the power snatch,' Virat says in an Instavideo.

In the power snatch, the lifter takes the barbell from the floor to above the head in one movement with only a slight bend at the knee.

<ulRevealed: The secrets of Virat Kohli's fitness

Guess India's weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu and the cricket superstar can now train together. Whatsay, Chikoo?

Rediff Cricket
