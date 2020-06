June 23, 2020 13:31 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya takes up chef duties. Photographs: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is truly living to up his all-rounder tag during the lockdown.

Pandya has now taken up cooking during this break from cricket.

'Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household,' he says in an Instagram posty.

Guess what Hardik cooked for his fiancee, Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic?

'Dish is cheese butter masala,' Hardik reveals.