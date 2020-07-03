SEE: When Kohli aced Hardik's challenge

July 03, 2020 06:54 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli has redefined fitness for cricketers the world over.

Maintaining high fitness is a part of the Indian captain's everyday existence.

So when Kohli accepted team-mate Hardik Pandya's 'jumping push-ups' challenge, it wasn't surprising that he aced it by adding a 'clap' to it.

Kohli was certainly impressed after seeing Hardik's unique work-out video and accept the challenge by showcasing his physical strength and adding a twist.

'Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push-ups. Here's adding a little clap to it,' the skipper captioned his Instagram post.

Hardik had posted a video on Instagram where he challenged elder brother Krunal Pandya to do the same.

'Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers,' Hardik wrote.

Video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Krunal accepted his kid bro's challenge and post a video with the caption: 'Challenge accepted Challenge completed Bring on the next one bhai'.