Harry Kane praises Kohli's soccer skills

September 08, 2020 09:28 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

Virat Kohli likes to play football.

And the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has received surprising praise for his soccer skills.

Posting a series of pictures from RCB's practice session, Kohli wrote, 'Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery.'

Tottenham Hotspur Captain Harry Kane wrote in the comments section, 'Nice technique right there.'

'@harrykane haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it's legit observation,' Kohli responded to the English soccer star.

Kohli and Kane met during the 2019 World Cup in England. Both of them had indulged themselves in each other's sport.

After facing Kane's bowling, Kohli had then said, 'He's much better at cricket than I am at football.'

Kohli has acknowledged his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and supports Real Madrid.