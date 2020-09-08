Bumrah takes inspiration from Zlatan

September 08, 2020 08:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah has always impressed cricket lovers with his bowling skills in all three formats of the game.

The 26 year old seems to have taken some inspiration from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he gets ready to lead Mumbai Indians's bowling charge in their title defence in IPL 2020.

Boom Boom Bumrah shared a picture of himself alongside a caption quoting Ibrahimovic.

The pacer can be seen wearing a white t-shirt while the caption reads, 'I always want to become better. If never being satisfied is a problem, then I have it.'

38-year-old Ibrahimovic is still going strong, currently plying his magic at AC Milan in Serie A. The Swede is one of the most entertaining characters to have graced the beautiful game.