SEE: Sunrisers are raring to go!

September 14, 2020 13:30 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's new coach Trevor Bayliss and Manish Pandey have a chat. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad Mentor Muttiah Muralitharan is looking forward to his side's first IPL 2020 game.

The only man to take 800 Test wickets is thrilled to be back with the Sunrisers and hopes the team will do well in this year's IPL.

'It is something special because after COVID-19, and six-seven months of staying at home and nothing to do, to be back with Sunrisers,' the Spin Legend says in a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Twitter handle.

'Hopefully, we will do well in this tournament. The boys are training very hard and we are looking forward to the big guns to come, they are yet to come,' Murali added, referring to Sunriser Captain David Warner, his opening mate Jonny Bairstow and Mitch Marsh, who have just finished playing the Australia-England T20 and ODI series.

Kane Williamson, the Sunrisers and New Zealand star, arrived in the UAE a few days ago, all set to give the Hyderabad team a shot at the title.