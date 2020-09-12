Meet the first American to play in the IPL

September 12, 2020 18:57 IST

Ali Khan was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders who won the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday.

IMAGE: American pace bowler Ali Khan is known to bowl at speeds of more than 140 kph and his lethal yorkers have crushed many a batsmen's toes. Photograph: Ashley Allen - CPL T20/Getty Images

For the first time in its 13-year history, the Indian Premier League will have a player from the USA play in the mega T20 league.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as its replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney for this season.

Gurney pulled out of the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month due to a shoulder-related surgery.

Khan's signing make him the first player from the US of A to feature in the IPL, ESPNCricinfo reported. His inclusion waits the BCCI's approval.

He was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders who won the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday, September 10. He picked up 8 wickets from as many games with an economy rate of 7.43 in TKR's unbeaten run to the title.

The pacer burst in to the limelight during 2018 Global T20 Canada where he was spotted by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who brought him to the CPL. He had featured in the CPL All Star team that season.

KKR and the the Trinbago Knight Riders are both owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

KKR open their IPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians on September 23.