Shreyas' Dazzling Dance Moves!

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shreyas Iyer busting out moves that echo the iconic Gangnam Style celebration.

The Champions Trophy victory sparked a wave of jubilation across the Indian team, but it was the infectious dance moves, reminiscent of a legendary celebration, that truly stole the show.

Shreyas Iyer, fresh from a stellar performance, ignited the party with a burst of energy, his moves echoing the iconic 'Gangnam Style' celebration that once defined a younger Virat Kohli's triumph.

IMAGE: Shreyas broke into a jubilant dance before the Champions board, his energetic moves echoing Virat Kohli's iconic 'Gangnam Style' celebration from 2013. Video: Kind courtesy ImHydro@45/X

Iyer had a stellar tournament, finishing as India's second-highest run-getter with 243 runs. His campaign included two vital half-centuries and a crucial 48-run knock in the final, where he held the innings together after the early exits of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Once the victory was sealed, it was time to groove. Iyer broke into an impromptu dance in front of the Champions board, as photographers captured the joyous moment.

His energetic moves instantly reminded fans of Virat Kohli's iconic 'Gangnam Style' dance during the 2013 Champions Trophy celebrations -- a young Kohli back then, now a certified legend in 2025.

But Iyer wasn't alone in turning the final moments into a dance floor. Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana also joined in -- and fittingly, they all broke into their own version of 'Gangnam Style', bringing back memories and starting what's becoming a trademark Indian celebration.