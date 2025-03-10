HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shreyas' Dazzling Dance Moves!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2025 13:07 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shreyas Iyer busting out moves that echo the iconic Gangnam Style celebration.
 

The Champions Trophy victory sparked a wave of jubilation across the Indian team, but it was the infectious dance moves, reminiscent of a legendary celebration, that truly stole the show.

Shreyas Iyer, fresh from a stellar performance, ignited the party with a burst of energy, his moves echoing the iconic 'Gangnam Style' celebration that once defined a younger Virat Kohli's triumph.

 

IMAGE: Shreyas broke into a jubilant dance before the Champions board, his energetic moves echoing Virat Kohli's iconic 'Gangnam Style' celebration from 2013. Video: Kind courtesy ImHydro@45/X

Iyer had a stellar tournament, finishing as India's second-highest run-getter with 243 runs. His campaign included two vital half-centuries and a crucial 48-run knock in the final, where he held the innings together after the early exits of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli

Once the victory was sealed, it was time to groove. Iyer broke into an impromptu dance in front of the Champions board, as photographers captured the joyous moment.

His energetic moves instantly reminded fans of Virat Kohli's iconic 'Gangnam Style' dance during the 2013 Champions Trophy celebrations -- a young Kohli back then, now a certified legend in 2025.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates

But Iyer wasn't alone in turning the final moments into a dance floor. Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana also joined in -- and fittingly, they all broke into their own version of 'Gangnam Style', bringing back memories and starting what's becoming a trademark Indian celebration.

