SEE: Sachin Tendulkar's Ganesh Chaturthi Ritual

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

On Saturday, millions of devotees across the nation enthusiastically welcomed Lord Ganesha, ushering in the 10-day celebration of Ganeshotsav.

From film stars and politicians to business leaders and athletes, people from all walks of life embraced the festive spirit.

Cricketers and sports figures took to social media, sharing their heartfelt wishes with the nation on this joyous occasion.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a special video on Twitter, where he was seen performing the traditional Ganpati Aarti.

In his heartfelt caption, he wrote, 'Vighnaharta... Gajanan... Mushakvahan.'

He added, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Here's how the sports fraternity united in wishing the country a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi!