Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Rohit joins team in Melbourne ahead of 3rd Test

By Rediff Cricket
December 30, 2020 18:23 IST
India’s Rohit Sharma joined the Indian cricket team at the team hotel in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the 3rd Test.

Rohit was greeted warmly by batting coach Vikram Rathore and teammates Ravindra Jadeja among others on his arrival at the hotel.

‘Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne. A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team #TeamIndia #AUSvIND’, BCCI tweeted a video.

Rohit is favourite to find a place in the third Test in place of the below par Mayank Agarwal, so much so that his inclusion into the Indian team was backed by legend Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"He (Rohit) will definitely play. He is a better Test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit then he will straightaway slot at the top of the order," Ponting told Channel 7.

"Yes, yes, he is definitely going to play in this Test series. He is already in Australia as far as I know and he might not be playing the second Test but he will be there for the third and the fourth," Gavaskar told Channel 7 after India's disastrous show in the opening Test.

Gavaskar once again reiterated his stance on Wednesday.

"I will have Mayank-Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

Rohit has played 32 Test matches with 2141 runs including 6 centuries and 10 half-tons at an average of 46.5.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

