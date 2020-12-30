News
Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers; Gill over Vihari

Gavaskar picks Mayank-Rohit as openers; Gill over Vihari

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 30, 2020 16:15 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Who will have to make way for Rohit Sharma in the playing XI? Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar would like to see Rohit Sharma open with Mayank Agarwal in the third Test in Sydney.

Rohit will join the side ahead of the third Test. The opening batsman's inclusion in the squad will be a big boost for the visitors. However, one player will have to make way for Rohit in the playing XI. Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill should bat at number three after Rohit comes in and Hanuma Vihari should be dropped for the third Test.

 

"I will have Mayank-Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

It is interesting to note that both Mayank and Vihari have not lived up to the expectation but the former India skipper backed Mayank over Vihari. While Mayank has scored 31 runs in four innnings, Vihari aggregated 45 in three in the ongoing Test series.

Gavaskar has been keeping his eyes on the player's performance in the ongoing Test series. He never shies away from praising if he feels the player has done something worthy.

The former skipper also lauded Ajinkya Rahane for his gritty hundred and said the ton will go down as one of the most important centuries in the history of Indian cricket.

Gavaskar had said the valiant knock of Rahane sent a message to the Australian camp that the visitors will not just lie down and be walked over.

"I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar had told Channel 7.

India levelled the four-match series on Tuesday after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
