Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals

December 30, 2020 11:27 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Sourav Ganguly/Instagram

BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly shared a video of a television ad where he shares screen space with daughter Sana.

In the video, Sana asks her dad if he is drinking enough water. This prompts Dada to say, 'I will drink some right now.'

Sana seeks an assurance from her Baba that he will drink enough water in the future. Dada tugs at his ears in that enduring Indian act of contrition, promising to heed her advice.

Some of Dada's fans used the opportunity to urge him not to enter politics. One fan wrote in Bengali, 'Politics er nogra jal e dubben na (Please don't get drowned in the dirty water of politics)'.

Others urged him to join the BJP. One wrote, 'Dada, please it's a request join politics and be our chief minister Dada.'

Speculation about Ganguly's political intentions increased after he met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday.

Political rumours have swirled about Dada after he was propelled into the BCCI president's chair, apparently with one Amit Anilchandra Shah's blessing. Jay Amit Shah, Shri Shah's only child, is Dada's deputy at BCCI.

The BJP's Bengal unit does not have a prominent face to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ganguly, inarguably the most famous Bengali to play cricket for India and arguably the best captain the country has had in the new century, is a good fit for that role.

But will Dada bite? And what happens to all the ads he features in?