News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals

Sana-Dada define dad-daughter goals

By Rediff Cricket
December 30, 2020 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Sourav Ganguly/Instagram
 

BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly shared a video of a television ad where he shares screen space with daughter Sana.

In the video, Sana asks her dad if he is drinking enough water. This prompts Dada to say, 'I will drink some right now.'

Sourav Ganguly

Sana seeks an assurance from her Baba that he will drink enough water in the future. Dada tugs at his ears in that enduring Indian act of contrition, promising to heed her advice.

Sourav Ganguly

Some of Dada's fans used the opportunity to urge him not to enter politics. One fan wrote in Bengali, 'Politics er nogra jal e dubben na (Please don't get drowned in the dirty water of politics)'.

Others urged him to join the BJP. One wrote, 'Dada, please it's a request join politics and be our chief minister Dada.'

Speculation about Ganguly's political intentions increased after he met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday.

Political rumours have swirled about Dada after he was propelled into the BCCI president's chair, apparently with one Amit Anilchandra Shah's blessing. Jay Amit Shah, Shri Shah's only child, is Dada's deputy at BCCI.

The BJP's Bengal unit does not have a prominent face to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ganguly, inarguably the most famous Bengali to play cricket for India and arguably the best captain the country has had in the new century, is a good fit for that role.

But will Dada bite? And what happens to all the ads he features in?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly joining politics? Dada meets Bengal guv
Ganguly joining politics? Dada meets Bengal guv
What makes Sourav Ganguly the brand that he is
What makes Sourav Ganguly the brand that he is
'Everyone wants Ganguly to continue for a long time'
'Everyone wants Ganguly to continue for a long time'
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat?
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat?
Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of Moderna COVID vaccine
Kamala Harris gets 1st dose of Moderna COVID vaccine
Moratorium to digitisation, banking saw major changes
Moratorium to digitisation, banking saw major changes
10 tips to increase your sperm count
10 tips to increase your sperm count

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Insta-banter: Ganguly gets trolled by his daughter!

Insta-banter: Ganguly gets trolled by his daughter!

Please keep Sana out: Ganguly on daughter's CAA post

Please keep Sana out: Ganguly on daughter's CAA post

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use