PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!

PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!

By Rediff Cricket
December 30, 2020 09:30 IST
It was happy times for Indian cricket fans as the Ajinkya Rahane-led India beat Australia by eight wickets in the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to go level 1-1 in the four-match Test series. 

And the fans in the stands at the MCG, the Bharat Army among others, could not contain their joy. Even an Australian was captured by the cameras applauding the Indian win on Tuesday. 

Here are glimpses of some happy faces, at the iconic MCG, savouring India's win. (Photographs: Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 

An Indian fan is all smiles after India's win on Tuesday

Fans at the MCG

Fans at the MCG

A fan at the MCG

An Australian fan applauds

An Indian fan captures the winning moment on his mobile

An Indian cricket fan in the stands

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

