PHOTOS: Joyous India fans at the MCG!

December 30, 2020 09:30 IST

It was happy times for Indian cricket fans as the Ajinkya Rahane-led India beat Australia by eight wickets in the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to go level 1-1 in the four-match Test series.

And the fans in the stands at the MCG, the Bharat Army among others, could not contain their joy. Even an Australian was captured by the cameras applauding the Indian win on Tuesday.

Here are glimpses of some happy faces, at the iconic MCG, savouring India's win. (Photographs: Kelly Defina/Getty Images)