Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE Rishabh Pant back in Delhi Capitals nets after 662 days

SEE Rishabh Pant back in Delhi Capitals nets after 662 days

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 14, 2024 14:40 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

Declared fit by the BCCI, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant wasted no time rejoining his team, flaunting his trademark batting prowess as he geared up for the IPL 2024 season.

Pant, who has been out of action from December 2022 due to a car accident, showcased his characteristic aggressive batting during a recent net session.

Delhi Capitals shared a photo on social media captioned, ‘662 Days Later...Day 1 in DC colours,’ marking his much-anticipated return.

 

Rishabh Pant's comeback has been celebrated by the entire cricket fraternity as the young wicketkeeper readies to take the field in the upcoming season of IPL.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

