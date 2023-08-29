Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

Rishabh Pant caught up with his team-mates during the Indian team's training session in Alur, Bengaluru.

Pant, who is getting back into match shape at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, paid a visit to the Alur cricket ground on the outskirts of Bengaluru.



The wicketkeeper-batter looked delighted to meet his team-mates during their training session for the Asia Cup, although he preferred to just watch and mingle with them as they went about their business.



'Look who joined #TeamIndia's training session in Alur. Hello there @rishabpant," BCCI captioned the Instagram video.



Smiles flew around as the chirpy Pant joked around with team-mates, while also having a chat with Head Coach Rahul Dravid.