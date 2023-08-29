News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training

Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 29, 2023 21:25 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram
 

Rishabh Pant caught up with his team-mates during the Indian team's training session in Alur, Bengaluru.

Pant, who is getting back into match shape at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, paid a visit to the Alur cricket ground on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The wicketkeeper-batter looked delighted to meet his team-mates during their training session for the Asia Cup, although he preferred to just watch and mingle with them as they went about their business.

'Look who joined #TeamIndia's training session in Alur. Hello there @rishabpant," BCCI captioned the Instagram video.

Smiles flew around as the chirpy Pant joked around with team-mates, while also having a chat with Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI
When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan tickets sold out in 60 minutes
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
Expect more gifts: Cong reacts to LPG price cut
Chandrayaan's Pragyan rover finds Sulphur on Moon
Asia Cup 2023

SEE: 'Good vibes' only for Rishabh Pant

'We have had a fruitful four-five days'

