Asia Cup: When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 183 off 148 balls to help India defeat Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. Photograph: Reuters/Files

Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cuo, Star Sports screened a snippet from Virat Kohli's 2018 interview where he reminisced about his most satisfying knock in the Asia Cup.

'Most satisfying (knock) I would say was the 183 (against Pakistan) because it was in the Asia Cup in 2012.

'It was a big match for me because I hadn't played too many India-Pakistan matches before that and that time I didn't understand the importance of build-up to a match.

'Nowadays, we treat these matches normally, but in those days the excitement was created so much that as a youngster you would think that the mood of this match is unlike any other.

'I never thought I'd make 183 in that match, that too chasing. That day, I got into a different zone. Naturally, I didn't plan anything, I just played instinctively.

'And as the match kept moving ahead I started slipping further and deeper into the zone. Later on I realised that maybe I surprised myself a little bit.

'I felt like I can score 100s, but scoring 180, especially against a side like Pakistan with so much on the line on that game.'

Can Virat do an encore when India take on Pakistan in their Group A match on September 2?