News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup: When Kohli Smashed 183 Vs Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 29, 2023 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 183 off 148 balls to help India defeat Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. Photograph: Reuters/Files
 

Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cuo, Star Sports screened a snippet from Virat Kohli's 2018 interview where he reminisced about his most satisfying knock in the Asia Cup.

'Most satisfying (knock) I would say was the 183 (against Pakistan) because it was in the Asia Cup in 2012.

'It was a big match for me because I hadn't played too many India-Pakistan matches before that and that time I didn't understand the importance of build-up to a match.

'Nowadays, we treat these matches normally, but in those days the excitement was created so much that as a youngster you would think that the mood of this match is unlike any other.

'I never thought I'd make 183 in that match, that too chasing. That day, I got into a different zone. Naturally, I didn't plan anything, I just played instinctively.

'And as the match kept moving ahead I started slipping further and deeper into the zone. Later on I realised that maybe I surprised myself a little bit.

'I felt like I can score 100s, but scoring 180, especially against a side like Pakistan with so much on the line on that game.'

Can Virat do an encore when India take on Pakistan in their Group A match on September 2?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup
More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup
Guj hikes OBC quota in local bodies to 27pc, but...
Guj hikes OBC quota in local bodies to 27pc, but...
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
'We have had a fruitful four-five days'
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game
SEE: India Prepares For Pakistan Game

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

'I was in excruciating pain'

'I was in excruciating pain'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances