When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is congratulated by Pakistan's Shadab Khan after India won the 2019 World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester, June 16, 2019. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

It has been four years since India last played Pakistan in an ODI match.



ODIs are almost becoming extinct, what with players and fans preferring the traditional five-day format or the entertaining T20 format.



The 50 overs format will get much needed attention as the mother of all cricketing battles -- India versus Pakistan -- resumes in the Asia Cup this week.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides are likely to play at least two matches in the league stages and could set up a mouth-watering final if both make it to the title clash.



This will be followed by another game at the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad next month.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is jubilant after dismissing Babar Azam. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India continued its then unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cups with a dominating display on a rain-hit day at Old Trafford in Manchester.



Riding on Rohit Sharma's century and Kuldeep Yadav's excellent bowling, India inflicted an 89 run defeat via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a lop-sided encounter.



Pakistan elected to bowl in overcast conditions, but Rohit thwarted all their plans with a brilliant 140 from 113 balls, while K L Rahul made 57, as the openers put on 136 runs for the opening wicket -- India's fourth century stand against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.



Captain Virat Kohli scored a fluent 77 to power India to 336/5 in 50 overs.



In reply, Kuldeep's double strike in the middle overs saw Pakistan finish with a disappointing 212/6 after the match was reduced to 40 overs following rain.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Pakistan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

This was India's seventh victory in a row against Pakistan in all World Cups.



The last time the two clashed in the ODI format in the Asia Cup was five years ago, in Dubai, in September 2018.



India proved far superior for Pakistan in the two games they played in the league stages.



In the first game, Pakistan were bundled out for 162 in 43.1 overs after they elected to bat, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) and Kedar Jadhav (3/23) ripping apart the top and middle order.



India easily chased down the runs in 29 overs, with Rohit Sharma, who captained India in place of the rested Kohli, smashing a quickfire 52 from 39 balls.



Their second clash turned out to be another no-contest as India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets.



Pakistan struggled to 237 in their 50 overs but Openers Rohit Sharma (111) and Shikhar Dhawan (114), hit centuries as they put on 210 runs for the opening wicket to seal the deal.



India went on to win their seventh Asia Cup after they narrowly edged Bangladesh by three wickets off the final delivery in a thrilling final.

India vs Pakistan, Saturday, September 2, 3 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels. The live telecast will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.