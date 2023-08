Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/X

Rishabh Pant's recovery seems to be on the right track.



The wicketkeeper-batter, who is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, underwent a strenuous strength-building session on the exercise bike.

Under the guidance of the trainer, Pant pushed himself to the brink on the bike.



'Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only,' Pant captioned the video on X.