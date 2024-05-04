News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt

2 lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 04, 2024 21:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two persons were lynched in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Nongthliew village near district headquarters Mairang, they said.

The woman alleged that she was in her home when the duo attacked her with a knife and tried to rape her. On hearing her screams, neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two, police said.

 

The mob then took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted them there. The police tried to rescue them but could not.

"The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them," a police officer said.

While one of the two died at the Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, the other succumbed to his injuries at the Shillong Civil Hospital, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he added.

The two deceased, who belonged to other parts of the state, were working as labourers in Nongthliew, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A new law against lynching would have limited impact'
'A new law against lynching would have limited impact'
Lynchings from another time
Lynchings from another time
Lynching and Some Harsh Truths
Lynching and Some Harsh Truths
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
IPL PIX: RCB bowlers restrict Gujarat Titans to 147
IPL PIX: RCB bowlers restrict Gujarat Titans to 147
Highest-ever advancing stocks on BSE in April
Highest-ever advancing stocks on BSE in April
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna taken into custody
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'How can lynching be punishable by seven years?'

'How can lynching be punishable by seven years?'

What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC

What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances