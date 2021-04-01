Oh! Those Memories Of 2011 World Cup Win

The 2011 World Cup victory was a historic moment etched in the hearts of millions.
From the team's mission to win it for Tendulkar to euphoric celebrations across the country, every detail of that night 14 years ago remains unforgettable.
'Win it for Sachin' Mission
'We wanted to win it for him,' Virat Kohli famously said after the final. 'He has carried Indian cricket for 22 years, and now it was time for us to carry him.'
Superfan in the Dressing Room
Passionate Sachin fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary was invited into the Indian dressing room after the win, where Tendulkar let him lift the World Cup, creating a Kodak moment.
Sachin, Sehwag's Kids Watching
Sachin's son Arjun and Sehwag's son Aryavir were in the stands, watching their fathers battle on the biggest stage.
Dressing Room Celebrations
In the dressing room, players posed with the trophy; there was an outpouring of emotions, especially from Tendulkar who had waited 22 years for this moment.
Drenched in sweat and champagne, Sachin could hardly contain his emotions.
Street Euphoria After the Win
Fans flooded streets across India, celebrating with fireworks and chanting, 'India! India!'
Strangers hugged, danced, and exchanged high-fives, making the night feel like a nationwide festival.
Dhoni's Bald Transformation
India awoke to a startling image: Captain Dhoni, victorious and bald.
He'd kept a silent vow to himself, a dramatic postscript to a historic victory.
The Kirsten-Dhoni Influence
Coach Gary Kirsten and Captain M S Dhoni created a dressing room environment that was calm and united, filled with trust, enjoyment, and an unbreakable team spirit.
Paddy Upton's Role
Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton helped build the team's mental resilience, enabling the players to manage the extreme pressure of a home World Cup.