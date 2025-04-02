Swashbuckling Prabhsimran repays faith shown by Ponting

'This is one platform that can help you achieve your goal of playing for India.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his half-century against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday . Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh was brutal against against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers in his team's eight-wicket win on Tuesday.

Prabhsimran gave Punjab a rollicking start as he hammered LSG bowling attack into submission in the first 10 overs, scoring a brisk 34-ball 69 at the top of the order.

Prabhsimran's innings was laced with nine boundaries and three maximums in his innings at a whopping strike rate of 202.94.

From the ramp shot to the sweeps and the switch hits, he brought out all the shots from his arsenal to help his team to victory.

'As everyone knows, he's such a legend (talking about coach Ricky Ponting). He's always very positive. He doesn't think about what-ifs. He's asked us to back our game. Have practiced those shots a lot in the nets (the sweeps and switch hits). This is one platform that can help you achieve your goal of playing for India,' the 24-year-old said in a post-match presentation.

Following Prabhsimran's swashbuckling knock, former England captain Michael Vaughan said PBKS head coach Ponting must have had a role in his retention.

'I think it's just the start of his journey in cricket. He's had flashes. They've retained him because he's a brilliant player. Ricky Ponting wouldn't have retained someone without saying, 'We want that kid,', said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a ramp shot. Photograph: BCCI

Part of PBKS's set-up since 2019, Prabhsimran has shown sparks of brilliance in the limited opportunities.

The wicketkeeper-batter played only eight matches in the first four years, but found his range in the 2023 season and has since then made an impression.

In the last two years, he has scored close to 700 runs at an average strike rate of 166.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel former India opener Aakash Chopra, praised Prabhsimran for repaying the faith Punjab Kings has shown in him.

'They (PBKS) retained two players. Both were uncapped Indians -- one was Shashank Singh and the other was Prabhsimran Singh. They had a choice to retain either Ashutosh Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh. They said they would let Ashutosh go and keep an opener as Prabh has been with them for a long time,' Chopra said.

'There was a question whether they had made a mistake but Prabh said that wasn't the case. He likes this ground, and he played very well. He played ramps at the start, then hit powerfully over cover and the leg side. He even played a Lagaan shot. I was listening to Bhajji's (Harbhajan Singh's) commentary. He batted well overall,' he added. '