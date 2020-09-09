News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Warne's idea to make IPL interesting

Check out Warne's idea to make IPL interesting

By Rediff Cricket
September 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Shane Warne

IMAGE: Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008. Photograph: BCCI
 

Spin legend Shane Warne has a suggestion to make T20 cricket, including the Indian Premier League, more interesting.

Warnie suggested that bowlers could be allowed 5 overs each in T20 cricket instead of the current 4.

Warne, who lead Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008, urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to try it out in IPL 2020.

If Warnie's suggestion is taken up, teams could include only four bowlers instead of five in their playing XI to finish their quota of 20 overs, which would allow them to include an extra batsman or an all-rounder instead of a specialist bowler.

What do you think of Warne's suggestion? Let us know in the message board below:

Rediff Cricket
