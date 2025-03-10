Inside India's Dressing Room...

IMAGE:Laughter filled the room as the team celebrated with the traditional cake-cutting after their big win. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

History repeated itself as Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ending a 12-year wait since their last triumph under MS Dhoni in 2013.

This time, led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue delivered a flawless campaign, dominating the tournament with an undefeated record.

The players' joy was infectious. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma even broke into an impromptu dandiya dance, using the stumps as makeshift dandiya sticks. Phones were out in full force capturing moments that would be etched in cricketing folklore forever.

Back in the dressing room, the mood was no different. Laughter echoed off the walls, and as is tradition with every big win, the customary cake-cutting took centre stage. Players took turns smearing each other's faces in frosting.

The team's arrival at their Dubai hotel was a scene of unbridled jubilation. At 11 pm local time, their police-escorted bus rolled into a bustling neighborhood near the iconic Burj Khalifa, met with a thunderous reception.

Fireworks illuminated the sky, and a shower of flowers rained down on the victorious players as they entered their temporary home.

Inside the hotel, joy and emotion overflowed.