Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10

India won their 3rd Champions Trophy title on Sunday.
How did India's players fare in the competition?
Rohit Sharma (8/10)
Struggled for form early on.
Delivered when it mattered most, scoring a match-winning 76 in the final.
His captaincy, especially his use of spinners, was a standout.
Finished with 180 runs at an average of 36.
Shubman Gill (7/10)
Began with a century against Bangladesh but saw a dip in form.
Scored 188 runs, 147 of which came in the 1st 2 games.
Virat Kohli (8/10)
Reaffirmed his ODI chase mastery with a match-winning century against Pakistan and a vital 84 against Australia.
Shreyas Iyer (9/10)
India's most consistent batter.
Anchored the middle order brilliantly.
His team's top scorer with 243 runs at 48.
Axar Patel (8/10)
Thrived as an all-rounder, contributing 109 runs at No. 5, claiming 5 wickets with an economy of 4.35.
K L Rahul (10/10)
Excelled as India's 1st choice 'keeper-batter, finishing 3 chases in 4 innings.
Scored 140 runs at a staggering average of 140 while taking 5 catches and a stumping.
Hardik Pandya (8/10)
A fit-again Hardik bolstered India's balance, contributing 99 runs and 4 wickets, allowing the team to play 4 spinners.
Ravindra Jadeja (7/10)
Hit the winning runs in the final but had limited batting chances.
Was effective with the ball, taking 5 wickets at 4.35 economy.
Kuldeep Yadav (9/10)
Thrived on Dubai's spin-friendly surfaces, making crucial breakthroughs in big games.
Finished with 7 wickets at 4.79 economy.
Varun Chakravarthy (10/10)
A game-changer, his late inclusion paid off handsomely.
Excelled in his 1st game with 5/42 against New Zealand before decisive spells in the semis and final.
Finished with 9 wickets at an incredible average of 15.11.
Mohammed Shami (9/10)
Playing his 1st major event after a long gap, made an instant impact with 5/53 against Bangladesh and 3/48 against Australia.
Harshit Rana (8/10)
Impressed early, picking up 4 wickets in 2 games, but lost his place after India opted to play 4 spinners.