September 10, 2020 11:39 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Rajasthan Royals/Instagram



Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson sent one flying into orbit... literally!

During the Royals's practice session in Dubai, the wicketkeeper-batsman seemed to target the moon.

Royals added some drama to the video as they showed the ball landing on the moon, catching an astronaut by surprise.

'Thoda zyaada ho gaya, but Sanju hai (Yes, we are overdoing this, but what to do when it's Sanju),' Royals captioned the video.