Why Dhoni is so excited about Rafales

September 10, 2020 14:27 IST

IMAGE: The Rafales are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes after the Sukhois were imported from Russia 23 years ago. Photograph: PTI

Territorial Army Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni couldn't hide his excitement after five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala air base on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

'With the Final Induction Ceremony the world's best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world's best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircraft with the IAF the potent bird's lethality will only increase,' Mahi, who is currently in the UAE with the Chennai Super Kings preparing for IPL 2020, tweeted.

IMAGE: Dhoni with Indian Army soldiers in south Kashmir in July 2019. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram



If you thought MSD's knowledge of vehicles was limited to cars and motor bikes, think again.

Hon Lt Col Dhoni revealed that the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is his favourite bird, but is eagerly looking forward to the Rafales taking over from the Mirage 2000.

'Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000, but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi,' Mahi said in fighter pilotspeak.

All that lingo went over our head like a Rabada bouncer, but we guess those magnificent men in their flying machines will know what Dhoni said.