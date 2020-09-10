News
IPL 2020: Look who's back

IPL 2020: Look who's back

By Rediff Cricket
September 10, 2020 00:32 IST
Jimmy Neesham

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

Back in Indian Premier League after six years, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham says his much 'steadier head' and international success should help him immensely in his stint with Kings XI Punjab this season.

By his own admission, Neesham did not know much about his game when he made his IPL debut with the Delhi franchise six seasons ago, having earned his New Zealand cap in December 2012.

 

 

With KXIP spoilt for choice with their overseas recruits, Neesham is not sure how many games he would get to play but he could not be more excited for his IPL comeback.

“It is my first time getting involved in a long time. It is exciting to come as an older player and as an experienced player. Last time I played for Delhi, I was young and talented but didn’t really know much about my game,” Neesham said.

Neesham was bought by KKR for the 2015 edition but could not take part due to an injury.

Rediff Cricket
