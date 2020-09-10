News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: What an epic way to launch Royals kit!

SEE: What an epic way to launch Royals kit!

By Rediff Cricket
September 10, 2020 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan Royals

Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter
 

Rajasthan Royals launched their jersey for IPL 2020 in breathtaking style.

Rajasthan Royals players were in for a surprise when they witnessed skydiving athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air to deliver them the team jerseys.

 

 

The players were enthralled as the parachutist made his way to the beach.

Roman landed on the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jerseys.

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag said: 'I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Sky diving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing.'

'Our mornings are generally very quiet, but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise,' Rajasthan Royals veteran David Miller said.

'It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, brought back a lot of memories.'

Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2020 campaign on September 22 when they take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Rohit's big six hits moving bus

SEE: Rohit's big six hits moving bus

See: Sun-n-Sand time for Mumbai Indians

See: Sun-n-Sand time for Mumbai Indians

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use