SEE: What an epic way to launch Royals kit!

September 10, 2020 09:37 IST

Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals launched their jersey for IPL 2020 in breathtaking style.

Rajasthan Royals players were in for a surprise when they witnessed skydiving athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air to deliver them the team jerseys.

The players were enthralled as the parachutist made his way to the beach.

Roman landed on the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jerseys.

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag said: 'I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Sky diving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing.'

'Our mornings are generally very quiet, but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise,' Rajasthan Royals veteran David Miller said.

'It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, brought back a lot of memories.'

Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2020 campaign on September 22 when they take on the Chennai Super Kings.