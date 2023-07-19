News
How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday

How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2023 12:04 IST
VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Ishan Kishan turned 25 on Tuesday, JuLY 18.

The wicket-keeper batter has been enjoying a memorable time in the West Indies, having made his Test debut in the opening Test against the West Indies in Dominica last week.

With the second Test starting on Thursday, Ishan spent his birthday at 'work' -- playing football in practice before batting and keeping in the nets. He also cut a birthday cake with the team.

The high point of his special day was being wished by the legendary Brian Lara, who is part of the West Indies coaching staff.

During the team's interaction with the media, Captain Rohit Sharma made a cheeky request to Ishan: 'Birthday gift tu humko de, bhai, sau run de ke,' leaving the youngster in splits.

Here's to good times, more centuries and success to the Jharkhand boy.

Ishan Kishan is fed cake during his birthday celebrations with the team

REDIFF CRICKET
