Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a video of his favourite exercise routine.

In the captivating clip, a shirtless Kohli can be seen performing goblet squats, showcasing his sculpted physique.

Accompanied by Punjabi singer Shubh's catchy track, Cheques, the video instantly caught the attention of fans and fitness enthusiasts.

'My go-to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats,' Kohli captioned the video.