Rediff.com  » Business » Tycoons At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

Tycoons At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

July 12, 2024 22:24 IST
Businessmen from all over the world attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Friday, July 12, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, wife Natasha Poonawalla and their children Cyrus Poonawalla and Darius Poonawalla. All Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Former TNK-BP CEO Bob Dudley.

 

IMAGE: Patama Leeswadtrakul, businesswoman, sports administrator and member of the International Olympic Committee, and Somsak Leeswadtrakul, chairman, GJ Steel.

 

IMAGE: Mona Kattan, global president of Huda Beauty, and her husband Hassan Elamin.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

