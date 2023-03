Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Legends League Cricket/Twitter

The obsession with the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu looks unlikely to fade any time soon.

Cricket veterans Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina are among the zillions of folks on the planet to have caught Naatu Nattu fever.

Legends League Cricket fans cheered watching India Lions players Bhajji and Raina showing their Naatu, Naatu moves on the ground on Thursday.