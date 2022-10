IMAGE: Chris Gayle enjoys the Garba. Photograph and Video: Gujarat Giants/Twitter

Cricketing greats Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag and Graeme Swann revelled in the festivities as they danced the Garba on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket.

The trio are part of the Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament featuring former cricketers from around the world.

Gayle, Sehwag, Swann and Parthiv Patel along with their other team-mates danced to the spirit of Navratri at their team hotel in Jodhpur.