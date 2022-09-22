News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Send Us Your NAVRATRI PIX!

Send Us Your NAVRATRI PIX!

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 22, 2022 16:55 IST
Mail your pictures, along with your NAME, AGE and WHERE YOU LIVE to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: My Navratri Look).

Navratri

IMAGE: Kindly note this image of Deepika Padukone from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela has been used for representational purposes only.

The twirl of a brightly embroidered ghagra.

The clink of bangles.

The cham-cham of payals.

And that's just the girls, as they dance the night away.

The men match them step for step, in kedias, dhoti pants and stunning turbans. The more conservative may stick to kurta-pajamas and jackets, but that does not mean they look less festive.

 

What are we talking about? Navratri, of course, which begins this year on Monday, September 26. And includes nine fun-filled Dandiya Nights.

For which, each night's costume is planned with care and ordered months in advance.

And, after two years of Covid-related restrictions, dandiya and garba lovers will be out in full force, dressed in their traditional best.

Share your Navratri looks with us. Mail your pictures, along with your NAME, AGE and WHERE YOU LIVE, to getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: My Navratri Look) and we will feature them right here on Rediff.com.

Stay safe, keep dancing and Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
