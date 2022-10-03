News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run

Rohit-Rahul's Record T20I Run

By Rediff Cricket
October 03, 2022 07:16 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul posted a record 15th fifty-plus partnership in T20 Internationals during the second match against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul etched their name in the records book as the openers registered the record for the most 50-plus partnerships in T20 Internationals during the second match against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

 

Captain Rohit and his deputy Rahul put on 96 runs from 59 balls in the second T20I, to register their 15th half-century partnership as they went past the record of Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who held the previous record with 14 fifty-run stands.

Rohit and Rahul are one of the most formidable batting pairs in T20 cricket, having put on five century stands, with a highest partnership of 165 runs against South Africa in Indore in December 2017.

Rahul smashed 57 from 28 balls, while Rohit hit 43 from 37 balls to give India a flying start in the second match in Guwahati.

The Indians also broke another record as they registered the most partnership runs for India in T20 Internationals.

Rohit and Rahul have scored 1,744 runs together to break the previous record set by Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan, who tallied 1,743 runs between them.

Rediff Cricket
