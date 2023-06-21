News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dropped Catches Lose Matches!

Dropped Catches Lose Matches!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 21, 2023 11:10 IST
IMAGE: England Skipper Ben Stokes is stunned after dropping Nathan Lyon. Photographs: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ben Stokes will take time to recover from memories of the catch he dropped, which cost England the first Test in the Ashes 2023 series against Australia.

Australia tottered at eight wickets down and England smelt victory, when...

...Lyon hit Stuart Broad's delivery to square leg...

...Stokes leapt to take a one-handed catch.

...The English skipper got his right hand on the ball, but couldn't hold onto it.

Lyon made most of the reprieve, giving his Captain Pat Cummins company as they carved out a most unlikely win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
