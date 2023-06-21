One Of The Greatest Test Wins!

IMAGE: Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald and Captain Pat Cummins celebrate the stunning win. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

An elated Pat Cummins lifted Nathan Lyon as the pair celebrated Australia's unexpected win over England in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The visitors defied a world-class bowling line-up as they handed the hosts a stunning two-wicket loss. A win for Australia seemed far-fetched with a target of 281 and rain playing hide and seek.

But the World Test Champions held on to their nerve.

At a packed stadium, the home crowd was left aghast in the final session of play as Skipper Ben Stokes dropped Lyon. The tide turned in favour of the team from Down Under as Cummins and Lyon put up a solid stand for the eighth wicket to hand Australia a 1-0 lead over the hosts.

It was the second-highest successful chase at the ground and made up for Australia's heartbreaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005. In that encounter, Australia had lost the Test when they fell just three short of chasing down 282.

IMAGE: While one team celebrates, another looks on dejected. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: The Australian skipper sure knows how to celebrate. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Pat Cummins lifts Nathan Lyon after hitting the winning runs! Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: England Skipper Ben Stokes looks shocked after he dropped Lyon. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Lyon and Cummins defied the relentless English bowling. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: One skipper won his team the match and another's miss cost them the Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Stuart Broad reacts after failing to pick up a low catch to dismiss Cummins. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Broad's stellar show in the opening Test went in vain. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Stokes celebrates picking up Usman Khawaja's wicket, but his joy was short lived! Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters