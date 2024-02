Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi looked in a jovial mood as they enjoyed their weekend in Goa.



Sakshi had her best friend Poorna Patel and husband Namit Soni for company.

Dhoni looked quite the hunk in his new look sporting long locks and for a change he flashed some big smiles for the camera.

The Chennai Super Kings captain will look to enjoy with his family and friends for the next few weeks before he starts his preparations for IPL 2024, which will begin next month.