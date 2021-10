Former India captain and the mentor of the current Indian team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen chatting away with Pakistan players after the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, captain Babar Azam among others were seen listening intently while Dhoni shared his thoughts with them.

For the first time in 13 matches at the World Cups, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to log their first points at the tournament.

Video: ICC/Instagram