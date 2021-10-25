That Man Afridi!

IMAGE: This is what Afridi said at the post match press conference:

10-wicket win tonight; was that in some ways the complete performance by Pakistan?

SHAHEEN AFRIDI: Thank you. I think, yeah, to be honest, a really good feeling for win against India in World Cup and a special thing for our Pakistani. First of all, congratulations to Pakistan; they all setting and they all pray for us. So yeah, I think we plan and just execute, and yeah.

It was a brilliant performance from yourself; what aspect of the team performance, though, pleased you most?

SHAHEEN AFRIDI: Yeah, just trying to bowl in the right areas, and the way Rizi and Babar finished the game and the way they're playing, I think credit goes to these two, like one-man army swinging the bat. It's good for Pakistan to start good, and yeah, our first game, and we're looking forward for more games.Shaheen Afridi at press conference.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC T20 World Cup