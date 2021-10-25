Kohli scoffs at journalist when asked if he'd drop Rohit

‘Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly’

India captain Virat Kohli was on Sunday left baffled during the post-match press conference when a journalist asked if he’d drop Rohit Sharma.

Kohli sarcastically smiled before retorting: “It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?”

“Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," Kohli said, scoffing at the suggestion.

Rohit was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the game against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

After losing early wickets, India fought back, riding on Kohli’s half century to make 151. Pakistan then were clinical in display with the bat and secured a 10-wicket win.