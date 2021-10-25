News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli scoffs at journalist when asked if he'd drop Rohit

Kohli scoffs at journalist when asked if he'd drop Rohit

By Rediff Cricket
October 25, 2021 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly’

 

India captain Virat Kohli was on Sunday left baffled during the post-match press conference when a journalist asked if he’d drop Rohit Sharma.

Kohli sarcastically smiled before retorting: “It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?”

 

“Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," Kohli said, scoffing at the suggestion.

Rohit was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the game against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

After losing early wickets, India fought back, riding on Kohli’s half century to make 151. Pakistan then were clinical in display with the bat and secured a 10-wicket win.

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup India-Pakistan Snapshots
T20 World Cup India-Pakistan Snapshots
'No shame in accepting they played better than us'
'No shame in accepting they played better than us'
PIX: Pakistan humble India, end losing World Cup run
PIX: Pakistan humble India, end losing World Cup run
US negotiated with Taliban as it was losing: Khalilzad
US negotiated with Taliban as it was losing: Khalilzad
'We remain positive on India though...'
'We remain positive on India though...'
Shaheen gets Kohli praise after sensational spell
Shaheen gets Kohli praise after sensational spell
Meet Amit Khare, Modi's New Advisor
Meet Amit Khare, Modi's New Advisor

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Shaheen gets Kohli praise after sensational spell

Shaheen gets Kohli praise after sensational spell

What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan

What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances