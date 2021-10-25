News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup India-Pakistan Snapshots

T20 World Cup India-Pakistan Snapshots

By Rediff Cricket
October 25, 2021 07:13 IST
It was India's worst performance on a cricket field in recent times as it went down by 10 wickets against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup game in Dubai on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Put into bat, India were restricted to 151/7 in their 20 overs before Pakistan cruised to victory in the 18th over without losing any wicket.

This was Pakistan's first victory against India at any World Cup -- ODIs or T20s.

 

Interesting snapshots from the India-Pakistan match at the Dubai international cricket stadium:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan share a hug at the end of the T20 World Cup game in Dubai on Sunday while Babar Azam exults at Pakistan's momentous victory. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan offers namaaz during the drinks break in the Indian innings. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma takes the knee for the Black Lives Matter movement. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: K L Rahul bowled by pace bowler Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kohli caught by Rizwan off Afridi. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
