SEE: Relive top moments from the India-Pak match

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates on scoring a half century against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This, before Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a phenomenal spell to put India on the backfoot early in the innings.

Captain Virat Kohli struck a fifty, and, along with Rishabh Pant aided India's recovery before Shadab Khan dismissed Pant (39) and Shaheen took out Kohli (57) in the 18th over.

India only managed to put 151 on the board.

Chasing 152, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Rizwan and Azam took Pakistan to 35 after five overs. The two batsmen looked in great touch and eventually steered the side to a 10-run victory.

After the match, players from both sides embraced and chatted warmly.

Here are some top moments from the match…

