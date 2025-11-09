HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SEE: Deepti Sharma visits Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 09, 2025 15:35 IST

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma offers prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma offers prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was instrumental in India's maiden title-winning run in the Women's World Cup, offered prayers at the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday.

Deepti, who is also a DSP in the Uttar Pradesh Police, participated in an aarti. She was also felicitated by the temple officials during her visit.

 

Deepti dazzled at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and steered India to a historic Women's World Cup title on home turf. She was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for her consistent all-round display throughout the showpiece event.

Deepti delivered one of the all-time great World Cup campaigns, scoring 215 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 90.33, with three fifties and a best score of 58, and topping the wicket-taking charts with 22 scalps in nine innings at an average of over 20, with a match-winning fifty and five-wicket haul coming in the final, truly saving her best for the last.

In the 2025 final, Deepti played a massive role, scoring a run-a-ball 58 and forming vital partnerships with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh. She also unleashed a game-changing spell just when a 61-run stand between skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen threatened to put India's dream in danger, removing both set batters and getting a five-wicket haul, including the match-winning wicket of Nadine de Klerk.

"Feeling really nice, I could contribute this way in a World Cup final. We have always thought about how we can use the takeaways from every match. Thanks to them (the people), this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy," Deepti had said with joy after India's win.

