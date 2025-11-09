Ashwin backs Jurel to seal spot in Playing XI for SA Tests

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel has hammered back-to-back centuries in the unofficial Tests against South Africa 'A'. Photograph: FC Goa/X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has made a strong case for his inclusion in the first Test against South Africa.

Jurel has made a strong case for selection in India's playing XI after he slammed back-to-back centuries against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test at Bengaluru. The South Africa series is scheduled to begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Dhruv Jurel is making it very hard for the coach and captain to drop him from the Test match coming up. 100's in both innings of the unofficial Test against SA 'A', " Ashwin wrote on X.

Jurel's impressive form has presented the Indian team management with a tough selection decision ahead of the South Africa series, as Rishabh Pant's return from injury adds to the competition for spots. Jurel's consistent batting has made him a strong contender for a place in the playing XI as a specialist batter.

Jurel, in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, smashed an unbeaten 132 off 175 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes, followed by another century in the second innings, reaching the milestone off 159 balls.

Jurel had impressed earlier this year during the Test series against the West Indies, scoring 175 runs in three innings, including a hundred, at an average of 87.50. He was also the fourth-highest run scorer in the series and the only lower-order batter to feature in the top five list.

Since the Australia A tour of India in September, Jurel has slammed 1,059 runs in nine matches, averaging over 81, with four centuries and six fifties in all of red-ball cricket. Jurel has amassed 430 runs in seven Tests, including a century and a fifty at an average of 47.77.