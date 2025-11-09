WC champion Richa Ghosh appointed WB DSP

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh celebrates with the ICC Women's World Cup. Photograph: Richa Ghosh/X

The Government of West Bengal announced the appointment of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state following her crucial contributions to India's landmark ICC Women's World Cup win.

Richa played a crucial hand in India's title-winning campaign, both behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper and as a batter with her power-hitting and crucial cameos when it mattered the most.

Taking to their official X handle, West Bengal Police wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations, DSP Richa Ghosh! Richa Ghosh, the pride of Bengal, is now a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The Government of West Bengal has appointed Richa Ghosh, a crucial member of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team, to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police in West Bengal Police. Salute, Richa! #RichaGhosh #WomensCricket #WestBengalPolice"

Earlier on Saturday, Ghosh was felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly and Indian women's cricket pace legend Jhulan Goswami at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium to honour the star player for her performances in the World Cup.

Among other feats, she went level with West Indies' hitter Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of a Women's WC (12 sixes).

Richa was awarded prize money of Rs 34 lakhs and a gold bat by Ganguly.

In India's title-winning ICC Women's World Cup, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133, with a brilliant, innings-saving 94 against South Africa as her best knock.

Her hard-hitting cameos in the knockout stages were however, her best efforts. During the semifinals against Australia, her cameo of 26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes aided India in a record-breaking run-chase of 339, the most by a team in Women's ODIs and highest-ever in a Cricket World Cup knockout match, be it in men's or women's cricket.

In the final, she played another cameo of 34 in just 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking India to a daunting total of 298/7, which turned out to be a match-winning one.

In 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Richa has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of over 103, with seven fifties and a best score of 96.