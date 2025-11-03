Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

Life on the cricket pitch has not followed a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush a few demons from the past before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma logged 215 runs in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

She's pint-sized and seemingly reticent, but her performances speak volume.

Deepti Sharma is India's 'Miss Consistent'.

The 28-year-old often tends to fly under the radar in a team of personalities -- earlier then captain Mithali Raj, and now Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

But there is no lack of motivation for the girl from Saharanpur, now the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh's police force.

It's hardly surprising, then, that the spin-bowling all-rounder carried India into the final with 215 runs and 22 wickets to her name, fittingly earning Player of the Tournament award.

Player of the Match in the tournament-opener against Sri Lanka, Deepti is the first ever player (men or women) to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single World Cup.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma finished with a record 5 for 39 in the ICC Women's World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

No player other than Deepti has done the 50+ runs and 5+ wickets double in a World Cup Knockout. With a haul of 5 for 39, she is the first Indian woman to do so in a World Cup final.

'Honestly, we still can't believe this result. It feels like a dream. But I’m very happy I could contribute like this today. We always try to take away positives from every match. Also, I have to thank the fans -- they came in huge numbers today, because they support us in every game. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. As a team, we feel so good after this result,' a tearful Deepti said after the win.

The girl who made her debut back in 2014 in the ICC Women's Championship against South Africa in Bengaluru, has gone on to become India's potent weapon with her variations and her deception.

Having played over 250 international games, Deepti has grown into a role of a partnership breaker and a death-overs specialist.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma with the Player of the Tournament Award. Photograph: ICC/X

Life on the cricket pitch has not followed a simple script for Deepti, who's had to crush some demons from the past before gaining redemption in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night.

She was all of 19 in the 2017 World Cup final against England, when she had the massive responsibility of taking India over the line. Fate had other plans. She was the 9th wicket to fall and India lost by 9 runs.

Five years later, in the 2022 T20 World Cup, in a must-win game against South Africa, Deepti was again crushed under the weight of expectation.

With six runs to defend in the last over, Deepti bowled a no-ball as India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Three years down the line, life has come full circle for the girl who rocks the bindi. In her 2nd ODI World Cup final a determined Deepti changed the script, playing the protagonist.

'There have been many changes since 2017. If we play more matches, it will only help. And finally, I’d like to dedicate this trophy to my mom and dad,' an emotional Deepti said.

With 36 career wickets, Deepti is now India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history, behind only Jhulan Goswami (43).

'I always enjoy whatever department I’m in, whatever situation I’m in, because I like challenges. Today, I had both bat and ball in my hand, and I had to play according to the situation. I enjoyed it a lot. What better moment than this to perform as an all-rounder for your team? It can’t be more amazing than this,' she sums it up.