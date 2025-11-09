HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jemimah falls cheaply as Renegades down Brisbane Heat

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 09, 2025

'I was not sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border after the semifinals.'

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues scored just 6 runs against Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday. Photograph: Brisbane Heat/X

Jemimah Rodrigues' return to competitive cricket after the high of the World Cup triumph turned out to be a quiet one as the Indian batting superstar managed only six runs in her team Brisbane Heat's seven-wicket defeat against Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League in Brisbane on Sunday.

Rodrigues, who was playing her first match since India's historic ODI World Cup win last week, looked eager to make an impact but got out after facing nine balls, edging Alice Capsey to Deandra Dottin at backward point.

 

Rodrigues' subdued return may have disappointed her growing fan base but her presence added star value to the contest.

'I was not sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border after the semifinals,' Rodrigues joked in an interview with 7cricket on the sidelines of the match.

'But everyone has been so warm and welcoming, and everyone is so happy in general for the growth of women’s cricket. We know that it’s going to change the game massively, not just in India but all over the world,' she added.

Brisbane Heat posted a video on their X handle, showing a smiling Jemimah making he way to the pitch, saying, "I am here in Brisbane, can you believe it, very excited for today, let's go."

Her early exit came at a crucial juncture as Heat could only post 133 all out in 20 overs.

Nadine de Klerk (40 off 38 balls) and Chinelle Henry (29 off 22) offered resistance, but the Renegades' spinners dominated proceedings.

Skipper Georgia Wareham (3/12) and Alice Capsey (3/22) were outstanding in the middle overs, while Tess Flintoff (3/30) ensured there was no late flourish.

In reply, the Renegades chased down a revised target of 66 runs in 8 overs after a rain interruption, reaching the total in 7.3 overs. Courtney Webb led the way with an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls, steering her team home with skipper Wareham (16 not out) at the other end.

Brief Scores:

Brisbane Heat Women: 133 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 40, Chinelle Henry 29; Wareham 3/12, Capsey 3/22, Flintoff 3/30)

Melbourne Renegades Women: 66/3 in 7.3 overs (Courtney Webb 34, Wareham 16 not out; Ginger 2/16, Hamilton 1/18).

