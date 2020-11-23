What are Dhoni and Sania up to?

November 23, 2020 10:49 IST

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in Dubai spending some quality time with family.

Missus Dhoni celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

And among the guests were Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik, the Pakistani cricketer.

In one picture, Dhoni, Sakshi, Sania, her sister Anam and Shoaib pose for the camera. 'Fun Times' the tennis ace -- who turned 34 on November 15 -- posted alongside the picture.

Mohammad Asaduddin, Anam's husband, was not sighted. Nor her famous father-in-law Mohammad Azharuddin, who was also spotted in Dubai last week.