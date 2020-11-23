News
What are Dhoni and Sania up to?

By Rediff Cricket
November 23, 2020 10:49 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in Dubai spending some quality time with family.

Missus Dhoni celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Sania Mirza

And among the guests were Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik, the Pakistani cricketer.

Sania Mirza

In one picture, Dhoni, Sakshi, Sania, her sister Anam and Shoaib pose for the camera. 'Fun Times' the tennis ace -- who turned 34 on November 15 -- posted alongside the picture.

Mohammad Asaduddin, Anam's husband, was not sighted. Nor her famous father-in-law Mohammad Azharuddin, who was also spotted in Dubai last week.

 

Rediff Cricket
